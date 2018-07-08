Share:

­FAISALABAD-Caretaker Minister for Information and Culture Punjab Ahmad Waqas Riaz has said that actual mandate of caretaker govt is ensuring timely and transparent election and all requisite arrangements have been made to hold election on July 25, 2018 in a peacefully manner with the assistance of police and administration.

He stated this while taking a briefing from divisional administration and police authorities in a meeting at Circuit House during his visit to Faisalabad. The minister directed that the election code of conduct should be implemented in letter and spirit without any discrimination.

He said that elaborated security arrangements be made for the protection of people’s lives and property and the law-breaker should not be spared to maintain law and order situation. Later, the Minister for Information & Culture visited Muzaffar Colony and went to the residence of minor Fiza Ashraf who was murdered after rape. He met with the parents of Fiza Ashraf and expressed his deep sorrow over the sad and tragic incident.

He assured her parents that they would be provided justice. He said the Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari took serious notice of this tragic incident and ordered police authorities for immediate arrest of the accused. He said that Punjab govt is supervising the case of Fiza and accused would be taken to task. He also conveyed message of the Caretaker chief minister to the bereaved parents and said that the Punjab govt stands with them in their hour of distress. He stated that details and progress of this case would be taken into the knowledge of the caretaker chief minister for providing speedy justice. He said that comprehensive arrangements would be made to avoid such incidents in future. The minister also visited Allied Hospital and inspected the various medical sections. He enquired about the health of the patients and prayed for their early recovery.

He directed the hospital management for properly looking after the patients and said no stone should be unturned for the quality medical treatment of the patients. Earlier, the Minister also took briefing from the local officers of Forests, Wildlife and Fisheries Departments and directed them to continue best service delivery of their departments.