Rawalpindi - Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has asked its elected members to submit details of development projects for their respective areas which would be completed during 2018-19 financial year said Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) CCB Naveed Nawaz.

Talking to APP, he informed that the board would complete different projects worth eight million rupees in every ward of the board on the recommendation of the board members during this financial year. He further informed that CCB would start door-to-door garbage collection soon in its ward 9 and 10. The CCB board meeting had allowed procurement of 12 new rickshaws which would be used for garbage collection in two CCB wards.

He further said, the clean-up of Nullahs would be completed before the start of monsoon rains. All available resources would be utilised to save precious lives and properties of the citizens particularly those living near Nullahs, he added. Nawaz pointed out that the CCB sanitation branch removes garbage from 350 points daily using 19 vehicles, 6 compactors, 2 tractor trolleys, 2 vehicles and 5 shovels. Responding to another question he said, CCB had also introduced a rickshaw service for garbage collection in Lalazar and New Lalazar areas. He urged the residents to play their role and dump garbage only at garbage points.