LONDON-Cheryl Tweedy is in ''a really good place'' at the moment. The 35-year-old star and her 24-year-old boyfriend Liam Payne called time on their two-year relationship recently and Cheryl's pal and former Girls Aloud bandmate Kimberley Walsh says the singer is doing great. She told The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''Cheryl's in a really good place and we're just helping each other through.'' Kimberley also praised Cheryl for being a great mother to son Bear, 15 months. She said: ''Bear is such a happy, content child that she must be doing something right.



''We mother quite similarly, which I think was always likely because we're such close friends. She's got so many nieces and nephews that it's like she's always done this and she's doing really well.''