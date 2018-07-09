Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Shamshad Akhtar Sunday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the mega project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor saying that CPEC was key to the future of Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

"There is complete consensus among all institutions and political forces in the country and we will continue to ensure that all projects of CPEC are completed according to the agreed terms and within the stipulated timelines," Dr Shamshad said in a statement issued here.

She said the third parties could not weaken the government's collective resolve to make CPEC a success story, adding irresponsible statements by individuals who had no understanding of CPEC or the strength of Pakistan-China friendship could not change this reality.