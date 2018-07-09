Share:

islamabad - The District Monitoring Office has served separate notices to the 13 candidates contesting from three Islamabad seats for the National Assembly over violation of the Code of Conduct for General Elections, 2018.

The violators include Imran Khan, PTI candidate from NA-53; Raja Khurram Nawaz, PTI candidate from NA-52; Afzal Khokhar, PPP candidate from NA-52; Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N candidate from NA-53; Syed Sibtul Hassan Shah, PPP candidate from NA-53; Asad Umer, PTI candidate from NA-54; Raja Imran Ashraf, PPP candidate from NA-54; Anjum Aqeel Khan, PML-N candidate from NA-54; Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, PML-N candidate from NA-52; Mian Aslam, MMA candidate from NA-53 &54; Zubair Farooq, independent candidate from NA-54; Muhammad Amjad Chaudhary, APML candidate for NA-53 and Chaudhary Rizwan Saifi, a TLYRA candidate from NA-52.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has been appointed as District Monitoring Officer by the Election Commission of Pakistan to monitor and ensure implementation of the Code of Conduct by the candidates during the election campaign for General Elections-2018. Around 72 candidates of different parties besides independents are contesting for three Islamabad seats.

The show-cause notices separately served on July 7 said that a complaint has been lodged against each candidate by the Monitoring Officer appointed by the ECP for reporting violations against the Code of Conduct, General Elections 2018. The Deputy Commissioner while issuing the show-cause notices in the capacity of District Monitoring Officer said that the candidates have violated clause 23 and clause 26 of the Code of Conduct that deals with election campaign violations.

Clause 23 of the Code of Conduct reads that no person or political party shall affix or distribute posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners or portraits, larger than the size prescribed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Prescribed size of posters is 18 inches x 23 inches, handbills/pamphlets/leaflets 9 inches x 6 inches, banners 3 feet x 9 feet and portraits 2 feet x 3 feet. Under the clause, the candidates/political parties shall ensure that the name and address of the concerned printer/publisher are printed on the face of the posters, handbills, pamphlets, leaflets, banners and portraits and violation will be treated as an illegal practice. Clause 26 reads that there shall be a complete ban on hoardings, billboards, wall chalking, and panaflexes of any size. “Panaflexes of various sizes, devoid of the name and address of the concerned printer/publisher depicting you as a potential candidate in the upcoming general elections have been displayed. As envisaged in the above sections of Election Code of Conduct, this is an illegal practice,” the show-cause notice read. The notices have asked the candidates to show cause as to why their cases should not be forwarded to ECP for taking strict action under section 234 (3) of the Election Act 2017. Furthermore, the candidates have been directed to ensure removal of all such violations within 24 hours, failing which legal action will be initiated against them.

Section 234 (3) of the Election Act, 2017 says the ECP shall constitute a monitoring team to monitor election campaign of the candidates and political parties and report on regular basis regarding any violation by a candidate or a political party of any provision of the Act, Rules or the Code of Conduct issued by the Commission. It further reads that if the nominated officer after summary enquiry finds a candidate or a political party guilty of violation of the Act or the Rules for the second time, he shall refer the matter to the Commission for initiation of proceedings against such a candidate or political party under the law, including proceedings for disqualification of the said candidate and in case of the political party, its candidate. The ECP has fixed July 25 as the polling day for the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies’ seats.