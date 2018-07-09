Share:

­MUZAFFARGHAR/KHANGARH - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP government under Benazir Kisan Card scheme will provide urea bags for Rs500 instead of Rs1,800 and DAP for Rs1,700 instead of Rs3,200 to poor farmers of the country.

The PPP chairman announced this during his visit to Khangarh in connection with his election campaign in Punjab on Sunday. He was hosted by PPP candidate Nawabzada Iftikhar, son of senior politician late Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan.

Bilawal also addressed a large gathering in Khangarh. Ahmad Khan, Raza Rabbani Khar, Akhtar Gopang and other notable party leaders welcomed him. Prior to public gathering he offered fateha at the grave of Baba-e-Jamhooriyat Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan and lauded his services for restoration of democracy along with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In his address to the rally, Bilawal unfolded salient features of PPP’s manifesto. The manifesto will be people and farmers friendly, Benazir Kisan card will be introduced, the crop insurance will be done along with soft loans without mark-up and urea will be given for Rs500 rather Rs1,800.

He said Bilawal came to serve the people of Pakistan, and from Karachi to Khyber the people warmly welcomed him. He said “Pakistan People’s Party is a name of sacrifices for democracy. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged, Shahnawaz was poisoned, Murtaza was shot dead and my mother was assassinated in Liaquat Bagh.”

He criticised Imran Khan for his U-turns and Nawaz Sharif for his corruption. He said the PPP government established 14 universities in the country and Shehbaz Sharif criticised it for not having metro. “Now we have decided that we will not leave the public alone and deprived in any case rather we will introduce social and economic equality and justice. He said his fight is against unemployment, hunger and social injustice. He paid tribute to jiyalas for standing with him.

The PPP chairman said that his party will continue struggle for democracy like Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan.

He said that under the Benazir Kisaan Card poor farmers will be registered. “These urea prices are unfair and unjust for farmers. We will add more crops to support price list like rice, maize, pulses and others,” said Bilawal. He mentioned how India was giving support price to around 26 crops while Pakistan was doing so for only one crop - wheat.

The PPP chairman also hinted at distributing food cards among the poor and the needy through PPP’s Bhook Mittao Programme to ensure that essential items are available on subsidised rates. “These stores will exclusively be run by women, as the PPP believes in women empowerment and financial independence of women.”

He stated that he wanted economic justice and delivery of rights to the deprived people. He claimed that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Bibi took many steps for economic prosperity of the masses. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto made land reforms and the land was distributed among the poor people, he added.

He said the PPP government launched Benazir Income Support Programme to end poverty. Similarly, many other schemes were launched by Pakistan People’s Party. Bilawal maintained that he wanted such Pakistan wherein everybody would have opportunity to move forward.

It was his wish that everybody would have access to education, healthcare and job. He enumerated different steps taken by his party government including Aghaz-e-Haqooq Balochistan, NFC award, and some others.

Bilal further remarked that PPP gave Thar coal project, which is generating electricity. “We gave employment to unemployed youngsters.”

He observed that Thar coal project was future of Pakistan and it would change the whole Pakistan. “PPP launched poverty reduction programmes and also provided interest-free loans to 800,00 women in Sindh.”

“We would expand this programme to whole Pakistan. He further said 1,800 km canals were bricklined and it helped to save water from wastage. Millions of acres barren land was converted into fertilized land in Sindh.”

About provision of safe drinking water, Bilawal claimed that PPP installed 2,000 Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants in Sindh. He criticised rival political party and posed question how could they not make it in Punjab.

Criticising PTI, Bilawal observed that PTI could not make any university or hospital in KP. “PTI lacked any manifesto. Masses have to decide whether they need solution of their problems or U-Turn Khan,” he said.

“This election is battle for your rights. I do not have any wish for power. I want power for eliminating poverty of people. I want to offer employment to unemployed youngsters,” reiterated Bilawal.

He added he would continue struggle of Shaheed Bibi and complete the mission of Shaheed Bibi. He urged people to vote for Pakistan People’s Party.

The PPP chairman was welcomed by large crowds. He will continue his Punjab visit for a few more days.