Islamabad - Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) through its feedback service will ensure transparency in the examination system, improve the quality of education and provide co-curricular activities in schools and colleges affiliated with the board.

This service would identify the strength and weaknesses in different areas of its affiliated educational institutions to help improve the academic environment of concerned schools and colleges and the overall education system, said Chairman FBISE Dr Ikram Ali Malik on Sunday. In an exclusive chat with APP, Chairman Federal Board said that the aim behind the newly introduced feedback service “students and parents web portal” for their online feedback was initiated to keep an eye on the performance of relevant institutions. On the basis of the feedback score, the affiliated institutions with the board have been categorized and will be ranked accordingly, he added.

Students and their parents have been giving feedback regarding various areas including management commitment, teaching quality, infra-structure, academic environment, basic amenities and monitoring mechanism in schools affiliated with the board, he added. “We often include the members of Board of Governors (BoG) and principals in decision making regarding improvement but we could not include the major stakeholders the students and their parents earlier” he highlighted.

The feedback received from the students and parents is not only of a primary nature but is also an alternative source to verify the claims of affiliated institutions, he added. Moreover, Dr Ikram said that this service promotes a sense of importance, ownership to the system and substitutes stock with flow of continuous updated learning information. This information may indirectly be used for academic audit aimed at helping the institution to meet their responsibilities and reach their goals, the Chief of federal board further briefed. The Chairman while sharing the data of the feedback service told APP that in Secondary Schools Certificate (SSC) 2018 and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) around 100000 parents and students gave online feedback to FBISE.