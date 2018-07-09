Share:

KARACHI : At least five suspects were arrested during targeted raids conducted in parts of city on Sunday.

According to Rangers spokesperson, 2 suspects, namely Asif alias Madi and Wasim alias Suntiya were arrested during a raid conducted at New Karachi Industrial Area. Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes.

Similarly, another suspect, namely Yasin was arrested during a raid conducted in Memon Goth area. According to Rangers spokesperson, the accused was involved in drug peddling.

In another raid, the paramilitary force, in collaboration with police, conducted a raid in Ghotki and Badin areas of rural Sindh and arrested two more suspects. According to Rangers spokesperson, one Khadim Shah was arrested during joint efforts by Rangers and police in Ghotki area. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused was involved in various cases of drug peddling while the spokesperson also claim to have recovered hashish from his possession, added that at least four criminal cases of murder, drug peddling and gambling are registered against him.

In another raid, the troops arrested an accused, namely Mushtaq alias Achar Mullah during a raid conducted on a tipped off at Badin area, added that the arrest was during joint efforts, who was wanted in various cases of crimes including drug peddling. The accused has been involved in about 27 cases of crime including attempt to murder, gambling, possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling. The suspects however were handed over to the police for further legal actions against the suspects.

Separately, young boy was injured allegedly after the young son of a police inspector opened fire at him in District Central of Karachi.

Police officials said that the incident took place when the victim was sitting along with his friends at a teashop as per routine where a young son of a police inspector came and put his gun on his head. According to police officials, the victim however managed to escape from the scene, however, the suspect fired him from the back. As a result, he was shot once in his neck.

The injured who later identified as Wamiq son of Muhammad Arif was shifted to a Ziauddin Hospital in North Nazimabad and later moved to a private hospital on national stadium road as what the police officials said that the victim’s condition was critical. Police officials said that the accused has been identified as Ovais who is a son of inspector Din Muhammad Burfat who is presently posted in Jamshoro.

Police officials said that the victims were friends of each other and apparently the accused while playing with his friend mistakenly opened fire at him while the police investigating a case from different angles. Police officials said that the accused and the victim use to live in Bangoria Goth in Azizabad, adding that the accused has been managed to escape after committing the crime, however, the police later arrested him while the police have registered a case an initiated further investigations.