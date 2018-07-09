Share:

LAHORE:- The Punjab Agriculture department has advised cotton growers to carry out pest scouting twice a week to protect the crop from insects. A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that initial care was of high importance to get good yield of the crop and farmers must stay vigilant in this regard. Weeds put negative impact on production of the crop so growers should adopt recommended

methods to deal with the weeds, he added. He said if rainwater accumulates in the cotton field in such case growers should drain rainwater.