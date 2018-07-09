Share:

Islamabad - The Member Board of Governors of the International Islamic University (IIU) and former Baluchistan Assembly Speaker Raheela Durrani felicitated Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on his new appointment as President of IIUI for a term of further 4 years. During the meeting with the President of the university here on Sunday, both dignitaries also discussed the issues pertaining to progress in the education sector and the betterment of the university said a press release on Sunday.

Raheela Durrani also lauded IIUI and its services in the field of education. Dr Al-Draiweesh thanked her for her visit and apprised her about the IIUI’s journey of linkages with national and international educational institutions.

He also told her about recent academic and research activities of the university and its future plans.