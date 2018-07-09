Share:

Summer art classes to help children enhance skills: Jamal Shah

ISLAMABAD:- Director General, Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) stated that summer art classes will help children in enhancing the skills that they already have and decide which field they would like to choose later in life.

More than seventy teenagers are participating in the three-month long summer art camp formally inaugurated by the Director General, PNCA Jamal Shah at the National Art Gallery No. 10. In a statement here, he said that PNCA’s children summer art camp is an effort to keep the innocent and creative artist alive among the children. He said that the camp is in accordance with PNCA’s vision to enhance creativity amongst the younger generation. He said that children have a very clear vision and are very uninhibited in their art. Many artists have taken inspiration from children and one big example is Picasso for that matter. Children between the age group of 6-16 have been given the necessary tools to buff their creative skills in the summer camp including basic education of drawing, painting, poster designing, puppet-making, singing, folk dancing, photography, Urdu calligraphy, basics of film making and theatre acting.

Several competitions will be conducted as well to examine the progress made by the participants. The level of engagement of every child in every activity will be accessed to gauge the learning of every participant at the end of the three-month long summer camp. Every weekend will be enriched with joyful puppet shows for the participants to teach them important lessons about life, as part of the social learning programme.–APP

The camp instructors include vibrant faculty members such as Nadia Raza, Shabeela, Zineet, Momina, Ruqia Aani, Nasir Semab, Sheraz Chaudhary, and the Camp is coordinated by PNCA’s Program Executive Obaidullah.