KHANEWAL-The vaccination for Hajj pilgrims has been started from Saturday in Haji Camp, Multan for the pilgrims of Multan and surrounding areas.

Director Hajj Multan and spokesman for Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Rehan Khokhar said that vaccines for contagious diseases had already been provided in sufficient quantity to all Haji camps in Multan.

He said that those planning to go for Hajj should ensure their vaccination at least 10 days before their departure schedule. He said that the Hajj flight operation would begin from 15th of the current month and would continue till 14th of the next month. “Those intending to go for Hajj can check their flight schedule on the Ministry’s website,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry has launched a short message service to help prevent private Hajj scheme pilgrims from any swindling. Director Hajj disclosed this in a meeting which was attended by Rana Asif, Hajj Operation Supervisor, Ajmal Farooq Bajwa, Assistant Accounts Officer, Nawab Khan, Deputy Assistant Director Hajj Deptt, Syed Abbas Bukhari, and Commercial Operation Manager Air Blue. Rana Asif requested all the Hajj pilgrims to bring bank receipt of their Hajj applications (government hajj scheme) and a letter from private Hajj tour operators (for private Hajj scheme).