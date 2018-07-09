Share:

Islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is making efforts to preserve and promote the traditional production techniques and forms of Pottery making.

Lok Virsa initiated a special programme “Craft of the Month” series in collaboration with Federal Directorate of Education which aims at promoting indigenous folk crafts, reviving dying traditional skills and inculcating knowledge among the younger generation, particularly children about the rich craft heritage of the country. Master artisans in pottery making (including blue pottery) from different parts of the country were invited to demonstrate their skills and teach craft making techniques to children for one week daily from 10 am to 5 pm at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum, said Qamar Abbas, APP. He said that a week-long “Traditional Pottery Making” camp for children of age 7 to 14 years is also annually arranged by Lok Virsa . He said that Pottery making, production of hand-made clay vessels and other objects involves knowledge about the preparation of materials, the use of tools, design, decoration skills and the firing of products.

These pots are abundantly used in the villages. Pottery ware is available in various sizes, shapes, designs and also for different purposes. The variety of these artistic pots includes goblets, picky banks or coin banks, pots for fetching water and vases etc.