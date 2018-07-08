Share:

AHMEDPUR EAST-Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH), Milli Muslim League (MML) and Tehreek-e-Allahuh Akbar (TAA) have announced support Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi, an independent candidate for NA-174 Ahmedpur East.

Jamiat Ahle Hadith Bahawalpur district General Secretary Hameedullah Aziz made the announcement in a press release issued here.

He stated that Prince Bahawal Abbasi is highly qualified young candidate and heir to second in line as a successor of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Nawab Sir Sdiq Muhammad Khan Khamis Abbasi. He further said that Jamiat Ahle Hadith, Milli Muslim League and Tehreek-e-Alllah-o-Akbar have launched their campaign in NA-174 Ahmedpur East in favour Prince Bahawal.

Meanhile Director Punjab College Muhammad Suleman Farooqi hosted a reception in the honour of Prince Bahawal Abbasi at his residence in Mohallah Fatani where two PML-N Councillors - Malik Rashid Ahmed and Muhammad Yousaf Farooqi announced their support for Prince Bahawal Abbasi.

Similarly Jamiat Al-Quresh in its meeting which was chaired by its president Seth Islamuddin Qureshi announced their biradari’s decision to support Prince Bahawal Abbasi. PML-N councillors - Muhammad Aslam Baba, Haji Fida Hussain, Raju Qureshi and Chaudhry Muhammad Shehzaed and leading businessman Chaudhry Muhammad Burhan have announced to organise public meetings in their localities in support of Prince Bahawal Abbasi.

Meanwhile, in Uch Sharif PTI Nazim Malik Jamshed Lallu and his brother former Nazim Malik Jamshed Lallu along with their supporters have pledged their support for Prince Bahawal while leader Ismaelia Association Muhammad Akmal Sheikh hosted a reception in the honour of Prince Abbasi.