HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Dozens of local politicians including Dhalyana Union Council chairman have defected from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz [PML-N] and announced their support to former Punjab chief minister Mian Manzoor Wattoo.

Politicians’ defection from the PML-N in favour of Punjab ex-CM Manzoor Wattoo has strengthened his position in the area. Manzoor is contesting election for the seat of National Assembly from NA-144 constituency as an independent candidate while his daughter Robina Shahid Wattoo is in race for Provincial Assembly from PP-185 constituency on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI].

Local politicians including Dhalyana UC chairman Ch Bashir Ahmed, Sardar Jafar Wajhlana, Karamat Sarwar Wajhlana, Haji Akram Mateela, Haji Sharif Mateela, and others announced their defection from the PML-N during a meeting at Mateela House and announced their support to Mian Manzoor Wattoo.

Manzoor Wattoo expressed gratitude to the politicians for their love and support and reiterated vow to serve people of his area with dedication. He termed public service his mission.