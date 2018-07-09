Share:

­Islamabad - The much-trumpeted corruption and money-laundering charges against the Sharifs — which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) highly banked on, and opposition parties much-trumpeted during the hearing of the Avenfied reference — proved mere a charade as the prosecution failed to prove that the London property was purchased through corruption money.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law, Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar were exonerated of corruption and money-laundering charges by the court under section 9-4 A of NAB Ordinance after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the Sharifs. They, were, however, convicted for possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The prosecution had wholly relied on the contention that the assets had been acquired through corruption money, however, it failed to prove the charges against the Sharifs in the trial court.

Sharif during his press talk after the verdict also pointed out that he and his daughter and son-in-law had not been convicted of corruption and corruption practices that led to the purchase of the London property.

The failure of the prosecution to prove the corruption charges has led credence to the contention of the Sharifs that they had committed no corruption and they were being victimized merely on hearsay and unfounded grounds.