KANDHKOT - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had never fulfilled his promises mainly with the people of Sindh.

These views were expressed by Qaim Ali Shah, former chief minister of Sindh in an election campaign at Kashmore on Sunday.

He said that the credit of maintaining peace in Sindh goes to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). Replying a question, Qaim said that they had requested to Nawaz Sharif to assist his government for peace as he was prime minister and it was our responsibility for getting help from him.

He further said that people of Karachi always demanded for peace in the city instead of electricity, cleaning of city and other facilities because living in peaceful environment is fundamental right of every citizen.

He lauded Pak Army, Rangers as well as police to play their role in maintaining law and order throughout Sindh.

However, there is no doubt that Pak Army also playing their key role in the general elections, he said and adding that in upcoming election the PPP would clean sweep because they served the people throughout the country.

Qaim said that Kashmore district is stronghold of the PPP and there is no any conflict between the party candidates.

Ex Minister for Fiance Sardar Saleem Jaan, Ex MNA Mir Shabir Ali Bijarani, Ex MNA Ihsanur Rahman Mazari, Ex MPA Rauf Khoso and others were presented on the occasion.