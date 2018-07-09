Share:

ISLAMABAD - Canadian Pakistan Foundation of Friendship (CPFF) has signed an agreement with the Ryerson University of Toronto to provide scholarship to five Pakistani origin students every year for studying at the university.

The CPFF, officially launched on Canada Day 2018, will provide sufficient funding to five deserving Pakistani students for pursuing higher studies at one of the best Canadian universities.

The initiative is aimed at funding university programmes in Canada which are focused on Pakistan for the purpose of promoting diversity.

The Foundation also entered into an agreement with the Ryerson University for donation of CAD $ 50,000 on account of CPFF award for First Generation students at Ryerson.

On its launch, the CPFF has announced to raise funds from the members to provide donations to the local hospitals in Canada and healthcare facilities in Pakistan.

It further announced that they would take initiatives to promote better understanding of Pakistani culture and traditions in the Canadian society.

Among the founding directors of the Foundation include Khalid Usman, Zarar Rana, Qamarul Siddiqi and Imran Bashir.

The agreement signing ceremony was also attended by the High Commissioner of Pakistan Tariq Azim Khan and Immigration Minister of Canada Ahmed Hussen.

In his brief remarks, High Commissioner Tariq Azim Khan appreciated the launch of CPFF and hoped that the Foundation would help bring together Pakistan and Canada.