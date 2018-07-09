Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N has formed a nine-member committee to make arrangements for the welcome of party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz who will be landing in Lahore on Friday.

Former state minister for information and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb told the reporters here that former premier will be given historic welcome on return. She added the PML-N workers and Nawaz supporters would remain peaceful on the day and reach in thousands at Allama Iqbal International Airport to see their leader.

The nine-member committee comprised Raja Zafarul Haq, Parvez Rasheed, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Hamza Shehbaz, Parvez Malik, Amir Muqam, Shah Muhammad, Abdul Qadir Baloch and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Talking to media, the former minister said the accountability court verdict against Nawaz and his family was tantamount to murder of justice. She said the entire nation had rejected the verdict and stood firm with PML-N Quaid. She said a single rupee of corruption could not be proved against the former PM and it seemed the verdict came from somewhere else instead of court. She said Nawaz struggle to strengthen democracy and rule of law in the country could not be weakened through these tactics.

Tagging Avenfield verdict as extension of verdicts against democracy, she said the PML-N would continue struggle to restore sanctity of the vote in the country. She criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan and termed him a pawn playing in hand of establishment.