Share:

­HAROONABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif Sunday kicked off election campaign from South Punjab, by addressing public gatherings here and at Bahawalnagar.

Speaking at a meeting here at Jinnah Stadium, he said: "If the people give the PML-N another chance to power through their vote then it will bring South Punjab at par with the Central Punjab in terms of development."

He said the PML-N government had fulfilled all its promises which the party had made in 2013. On the other hand Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan did not serve the masses and his party's government had failed to deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan on July 13 to face legal battle. The PML-N government under his leadership had eliminated loadshedding and terrorism, besides restoring peace in the country during his tenure, he added.

Shehbaz said the PML-N government had executed a number of development projects and built a network of motorways for the country's prosperity. After coming to power again, it would construct Bhasha Dam, he added. "We will also develop Cholistan and provide drinking water in the whole area."

He said a number of projects were completed in the health and education sectors by his government in Punjab. He said the PML-N would also establish a Danish School in Haroonabad. "We will construct Motorway from Haroonabad to Meroot and also provide better education facilities to the people of the area."

He asked the people to cast their votes in favour of the PML-N for the service the party had done during its government. He claimed that the PML-N would win July 25 general elections.

Later, addressing a meeting at Bahawalnager, Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan as he was loved by the people. Nawaz had made the country an atomic power and served the masses after launching a number of development mega projects, he added.

He criticised those politicians, who had changed their loyalties for their personal gains and said the turn-coats, who had changed sides only for power, could not serve the people as well the country.