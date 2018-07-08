Share:

SADIQABAD: Nehal Khan Abbasi, independent candidate from PP-266 constituency, along with hundreds of his companions announced his support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] candidate Akmal Warand. PTI candidate for PP-266 Akmal Warand expressed gratitude to Nihal Khan Abbasi and his companions for their support, vowing that he would try his best to fulfil the responsibility he had been tasked with.

He said that the PTI would not allow anyone to oppress people, adding “Oppression against people of Sadiqabad will not be tolerated at any cost.” He lauded PTI chairman Imran khan for taking bold steps against corrupt mafia in the country. “In Sha Allah, he will get the people of Pakistan rid of the corrupt rulers who have denied respect to public vote,” he said.