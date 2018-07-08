Share:

KAMALIA-For preparation of 2018 general election, training of presiding officers and assistant presiding officers has officially been started here under the supervision of Deputy Education Officer Tanveer Ahmed Ghazali.

Kamalia Additional District and Sessions Judge Ch Jameel and Civil Judge Tahir Manzoor administered oath to all the officers to conduct transparent and unbiased elections.

Chief Executive Officer Education Riaz Qadeer Bhatti presided over the ceremony and also issued necessary instructions to all the officers during the meeting.

ANTI-DENGUE CAMPAIGN

Kamalia Municipal Committee Chief Officer Rao Shafiqur Rehman along with Municipal Committee Raabta Officer Bahadur Ali inspected plant nurseries, scrap yards and tyre shops in various areas of Kamalia in connection with an anti-dengue campaign here. The municipality officers also distributed dengue awareness pamphlets on this occasion. Talking to The Nation on this occasion, Rao Shafiqur Rehman said that dengue prevention was possible by adopting precautions and various preventive measures. He stated that water should not be allowed to pool at rooftops, flower pots, and other places in this season to prevent dengue mosquitoes from flourishing.

ACCIDENT

Kamalia Municipal Committee Audit Officer Sajjad Ahmed suffered an accident when his car malfunctioned and got out of control at Toba Tek Singh Bypass Road. The incident occurred when he was returning from Faisalabad on official duty. The car’s wheel rod was broken and it collided with an electric pole alongside the road. Miraculously, Sajjad Ahmed suffered injuries but survived the accident. However, his car was completely destroyed.