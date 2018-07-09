Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party has demanded action against those responsible for obstructing party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from campaigning for the upcoming elections.

In this regard, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari filed a complaint with Election Commission of Pakistan on Sunday.

The application reads, “Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had to address a public meeting in the evening of 7th July at Uch Sharif district Bahawalpur.

Before addressing the public meeting, Chairman Bilawal had to visit the shrine of Hazrat Jalaluddin Surkh Bukhari. When the Chairman PPP was proceeding to the shrine, the police had blocked the road and did not allow Chairman PPP to visit the shrine.

The DSP Safdar on the duty informed that the Inspector General Police Punjab and District Police Officer had instructed not to allow the leadership of PPP to visit the shrine. The order of IG Punjab, DPO Bahawalpur executed by DSP Safdar is against the Law and Constitution, freedom of movement is ensured by constitution as fundamental right.”

“The Pakistan People’s Party seeks the indulgence of the Election Commission of Pakistan to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the action of police is violation of the Law and the Constitution.”