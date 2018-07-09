Share:

KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is completely ignoring reservations against allocation of polling staff and other irregularities which has placed a question mark on the authentication of the ECP.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Arshad Vohra, candidate from NA-254, expressed these views while talking to media at Azizabad on Sunday.

It was unfortunate that less population was shown less in census records, whereas severe irregularities were done during the delimitation process, he said and adding that the ECP has refused to listen any argument stating that process of constituency allocation was done by the former government.

He said that it is a duty of the ECP to conduct polls in a transparent manner but discrepancies have increased the chance of rigging at a large scale during the general election on Karachi seats.

So far the workers of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) who were employees of KWSB, KDA, DMC and KMC has been deputed as the polling staff to ensure the rigging on poll day, PSP leader said. “We have been informed that the MQM has also planned to get the sensitive polling material before reaching the polling stations,” he said. He also demanded that the polling staff must be none political in Karachi as well as Sindh.

The leader further suggested that the ECP to exchange polling staff among different provinces to ensure purity in the election process.

If our demands and arguments would be ignored then it will be a clear message that the election commission itself does not want to conduct fair elections itself, he added.