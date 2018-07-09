Share:

LAHORE: Quran Khawani was held at the Bilquis Edhi Home in Gulberg on Sunday on the second death anniversary of internationally acclaimed philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi. After the Quran Khawani, the participants prayed for the departed soul. The man in-charge of Bilquis Edhi Home, Zameer Ali, told the media that Abdul Sattar Edhi spent his entire life serving the humanity. He said after the death of Abdul Sattar Edhi his mission is now being taken forward by his wife Bilquis Edhi and his son Faisal Edhi. Edhi was born on January 1, 1928 in Indian Gujarat. He dedicated his entire life to helping the helpless, vulnerable and marginalized communities and established Pakistan’s biggest foundation, Edhi Foundation.

Due to his contribution and service to the humanity, he was referred to as ‘Angel of Mercy’.

The philanthropist breathed his last on July 8, 2016.