Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has completed 90 percent cleanliness work of Nullahs besides finalizing the arrangements for monsoon season, said the RCB Cantonment Executive Officer, Sabtain Raza.

Talking to APP he informed that the dredging, de-silting and cleanliness work of various Nullahs would be completed till Tuesday at a cost of Rs 5.7 million. He said, the Sanitation In charge has been directed to complete the task utilizing all available resources within a few days. The sanitation branch was also making efforts on a daily basis to ensure cleanliness in all areas falling in the RCB jurisdiction, he said.

The dredging work of Adra Nullah along with Akhri Stop Tench Bhatta Pulli, Jan Colony, Dhoke Abdul Latif Pulli, Aslam Market, Rahat Colony, Mughalabad Street Nullah, Shalley Valley to Dhoke Banaras, Dhoke Banaras to Allama Iqbal Colony Street No. 2, Nullah of Habib Colony, Chak Madad Khan, Gawalmandi, Akbar Market, Officers Colony Nullah, Friends Colony, IJP Road and Shah Piyara Allahabad areas has been completed. All culverts of the Nullahs were also cleared, while the three main Nullahs, Faisal Colony, Miran Bux Colony and Kalma Chowk were cleared with excavators, he added. He further informed that cleanliness work of Jaba Pulli, Lane No. 4 to 7, Radio Pakistan, Nursery Pulli and Westridge Race Course Street No 3, Quaid-e-Azam Colony Drain, Kalma Choke to Dhamiyal Road, Street No. 7 Mohallah Hajian, Rawal Town Pulli were cleared before the start of monsoon rainfall.

Special teams have also been formed for quick response, relief and rescue operation in case of any emergency, he added.

The RCB spokesman Qaiser Mehmod said, work to remove encroachments from the banks of Nullahs is also being carried out. In case of any emergency, the citizens can call the RCB’s helpline 051-111070707, he added.