Istanbul: Several people have been killed and others injured after a train came off the rails in northwest Turkey, Turkish media has reported. State news agency Anadolu said five wagons came off the tracks in a region near the Greek border, close to the city of Tekirdag. The train was carrying more than 300 passengers and was headed to Istanbul. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said Mr Erdogan had received information from the ministers of transport and interior about the incident, and sent condolences for those killed. Television images showed emergency personnel walking to reach the crash site.–Agencies

Anadolu reports that several ambulances are on route to the scene.

Private news channel CNN Turk said the accident was caused by a collapsed bridge.