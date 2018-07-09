Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Vice Chancellors Committee in its 22nd meeting here on Sunday adopted an 11-point declaration for the promotion of higher education in the country.

The meeting, chaired by Committee Chairman Dr Masoom Yasinzai, resolved to work for the promotion of higher education under the leadership of newly appointed Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri, a Press release said.

The Vice Chancellors noted that students were the primary stakeholders for higher education and they all must protect their right to quality education. They said that quality faculty was essential for imparting quality education, and helping the students compete at global level.

Efforts were needed to ensure availability of quality faculty for public and private sector universities, he added.

The VCs urged the government to allocate four per cent of GDP for education with at least one per cent for higher education to increase the access to university education, enhance its quality, and ensure wider socio-economic impact on society. They stressed the need for more responsible autonomous universities with monitorable, reportable and verifiable system of governance.

They demanded that there should be no external interference in university affairs and urged the HEC to conduct trainings leading to improved governance and financial management in higher educational institutions.

The Committee recommended that to evolve a transparent higher education system, information technology should be utilised for good governance and quality education delivery.

The VCs pledged to ensure gender parity in faculty, student enrollment and appointment of university leaders. They also urged the HEC to support the development of learned societies in all fields, including Humanities, and Basic and Social Sciences, so that country can produce scholars of international eminence.

They also asked the HEC to streamline its operating procedures in order to enhance service delivery.