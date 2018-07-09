Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A youth committed suicide by consuming poison in the limit of Khaan police station here the other day.

SHO Khaan Ayaz Ali said that Satram, 27, son of Manno Meghwar consumed poison due to domestic issues resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police shifted the body to civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the body to his heirs. Further investigation was underway.

DETAINED

Three members of district committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) were detained by authorities here on Saturday night while two of them were released after three hours detention.

According to sources, MQM-P district committee members Muhammad Usman and Ibrar Ghouri were picked up by the Rangers from Rewachand Garden and after three hours they were released.

While another member Faqeer Muhammad Memon was detained by town police in a raid at his house in a previous case in which he was absconder, while he had been elected as MPA two times from Mirpurkhas.

On Sunday town police produced him in the court of special magistrate that the court awarded him bail. The MQM-P district committee has strongly condemned the arresting.