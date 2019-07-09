Share:

LAHORE : Member of the National Assembly and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday refused to come back to Lahore’s camp jail stating that he was feeling unwell. Khawaja Saad left the jail for Islamabad to attend a meeting of the Standing Committee on Monday but insisted on staying in the federal capital for another couple of days. Sources said the MNA was bound to come back to Lahore since the meeting of the standing committee concluded in the afternoon. Sources in the Punjab Prison department last night told The Nation that the police guards “are strictly ordered to bring back” the parliamentarian to the jail on Tuesday. The Islamabad Police are also requested to help the Punjab police guards deployed with Khawaja Saad in case of any problem. A senior official said that the MNA, who attends the assembly sessions after getting production orders, refused to go back to Lahore on Monday evening stating that he was not feeling well and was also unable to travel by road. “The police guards contacted the top Punjab government officials when the MNA refused to sit in the vehicle. The guards were asked to stay with him and bring him back on Tuesday morning,” the official said while requesting anonymity. Sources further revealed that the police guards were also directed to keep a close eye on the activities of the MNA and he should never be allowed to leave his room in the parliament lodges. The local police were also deployed outside parliament lodges to ensure arrest of the MNA, who will be brought back to Lahore on Tuesday at 08:00am. Last month, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser issued production orders of Khawaja Saad. The PML-N leader currently is on judicial remand. He was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in connection with Paragon Housing City scam.