OKARA - A school girl was raped after abduction and blackmailed into paying money while three other girls and a minor boy were kidnapped in separate incidents here the other day.

A-Division police said that a girl of Lalazar Colony was kidnapped by her relative named Chaman Mushtaq s/o Mushtaq Yar Arain of Jandi Mohallah, Haveli Lakha. The accused picked her from school in a car, telling her mother fell seriously ill, and drove her to an unknown place where he allegedly raped her and shot pictures. The accused also held her hostage at the place from where she managed to escape a few days after abduction and reached home. He then blackmailed the girl on telephone, asking her to collect cash and jewellery from house and hand over him. The girl, however, told everything to her family, and they got a case registered with A-Division police.

In another incident, Afrina Bibi d/o Abdur Rehman of Sukhpur was abducted at gunpoint by suspects including Iqbal, Shan, Akhtar, Shakil and Bedan Bibi. In third incident, Anisa Rast, sister of Akram of village 1/SP, was abducted at gunpoint by suspects, namely Usan Ghani, Umar and their accomplices. In village 31/2L Sajid s/o Khadim Hussain was kidnapped at gunpoint by unknown persons. Cases were registered accordingly by police.

SUICIDE

A man gulped poisonous pills and died over domestic issues. Hamza of Shergarh was very tense over worst domestic issues, and he attempted suicide by taking poisonous pills. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

On the other hand, a woman attempted suicide over tense domestic issues. Rahat Bibi of Basti Rahim Bakhsh, Renala Khurd, was upset over domestic disputes. The other day, she picked up a knife and stabbed herself repeatedly. She was rushed to hospital. A case was registered against her.