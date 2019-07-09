Share:

ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad Judge Arshad Malik held a meeting with Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq here on Monday.

Sources said that after the surfacing of video in which he allegedly accepted that he had announced the verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif under pressure, the judge had met the acting CJ of IHC.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah is abroad on leave till July 28. The Accountability Court, Islamabad is administratively under IHC. The CJ IHC on February 16, 2018 had removed Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Pervaizul Qadir Memon for taking Rs5 million bribe to acquit Shoaib Ahmad Shaikh and others in the Axact fake degree scam.

“The Chief Justice, as authority, on taking into consideration the record and personal hearing afforded to him and having found the accused officer guilty of the charges, hereby order that major penalty of removal from service be imposed upon Pervaiz ul Qadir Memon, ADSJ [under suspension], with immediate effect,” the IHC registrar’s notification read. AC Judge Arshad Malik in a press release issued on Sunday last had refuted Maryam Nawaz’s claim. that he was blackmailed into sentencing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia case.

He maintained that the video revealed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president in a press conference as evidence was fake and it was in fact the PML-N leadership that tried to bribe and pressurize him to rule in favour of its supreme leader.

The judge said that his verdict against Nawaz was free of any bias and he had not acted under any sort of pressure. “The video shown in Maryam Safdar’s press conference is contrary to the facts and reality,” he said.