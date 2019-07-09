Share:

It is shocking to know that Pakistanis are in a predicament and unable to attain their fundamental rights. However, our country is also hosting more than 1.4 million Afghanis according to the data of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) of 2018. If we add the unregistered Afghanis as well, the figure might cross 3 million. The former Pakistani government had done a great job of saving humanity and welcomed the neighboring Afghanis, providing them with the refuge from wars. But, now we lack the resources, and our own countrymen are in a wretched condition. We should, therefore, not allow Afghanis to dwell in cities and take solid measures to send them back to Afghanistan.

WAHEED WAHID,

Kech.