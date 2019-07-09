Share:

SIALKOT - PML-N central leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the ‘Selected Prime Minister’ Imran Khan and his companions have pushed the country 10 years back from all aspects instead of making it a New Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing the party workers’ convention near Narowal here.

He said that now the people were screaming due to unbearable and skyrocketing price hike in the country due to the failed economic policies of the PTI government. He added that no relief had yet been given to the people by the government which used to make high claims of bringing about economic revolution in the country. He said that the inflated bills of electricity and gas were showing stars to the masses in the daylight in this New Pakistan. He said that uncontrolled and unbearable price hike beaten people were demanding Old Pakistan by rejecting the PTI government’s claims to make it a New Pakistan. Ahsan Iqbal said that 2018 general elections were not impartial. “If these polls were impartial, the PTI could get only 40 to 50 seats in the Parliament.”

He said that now the PML-N would bring its workers on roads to lodge protest against the current rulers. He added that the PTI government had miserably failed in every aspect of life besides remaining unable to provide any relief to the masses due to its failed economic policies.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI government had also stopped the development funds of Narowal’s two grand projects - Narowal Sports City and Narowal Railway Station. “The government is actually punishing the people of Narowal for not voting PTI in 2018 general elections.” He termed the stoppage of these development funds a great pity with the local people, and he strongly condemned this official apathy.