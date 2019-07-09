BEIJING - China’s led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will continue to provide substantial support to Pakistan and other BRI member countries for their socio-economic development.
According to economic experts, the AIIB, established in 2015, has surpassed expectations in growth and has several achievements.
Pakistan was among the leading countries, whi
ch received necessary funding in the recent years for boosting its infrastructure network.
The AIIB will be a helping hand to Pakistan and other member countries in implementing the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The number of members has increased from the initial 57 to 97. Based on high standards in investment and operations, the bank has received a 3A rating from three of the most authoritative credit rating companies.
In only three and a half years, the AIIB has approved nearly 40 projects in 16 countries with an accumulated investment of $8 billion. To date, India has been the largest beneficiary. These investments have made significant contributions to connectivity and development in Asia.
The bank’s 230 full-time staff hail from 44 countries and regions, with the 12 members of the executive board representing different nations.