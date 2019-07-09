Share:

LAHORE - All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan has urged the government to direct SNGPL to remove unjustified arrears from gas bills and sort out the issues regarding subsidy and LPS once for all. Addressing a press confere ce at APTMA Punjab office on Monday, he said the industry was not taking new investment decisions due to uncertainty in gas pricing. Chairman APTMA Punjab Adil Bashir and other office bearers were also present. SNGPL has issued gas bills at full RLNG tariff for the month of June, 2019, i.e. Rs.1798.32/MMBTU. Syed Ali Ahsan said the ministry of finance had advised to use average exchange rate of the whole month. But, he said, SNGPL was charging higher rate. Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had announced a regionally competitive gas tariff for 5 zero rated sectors i.e. US$ 6.5/MMBTU (wef October 16, 2018) and accorded 2nd priority in gas allocation and management policy. He said the Lahore High Court had directed SNGPL to issue gas bills on 10th of every month after receipt of subsidy from government. “SNGPL is violating the court order. We cannot understand the stance of SNGPL which is contrary to government policy”, he said, adding, the industry in other provinces was getting gas at Rs600/MMBTU. Instead of giving gas at USD 6.5/MMBTU equivalent to Rs 1040/MMBTU as per the government order, SNGPL has started issuing gas bills at full RLNG tariff since March, 2019.