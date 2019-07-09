Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority’s board gave its affirmative node to a cabinet decision for the transfer of 508 Kanals of land for Naya Pakistan Housing Programme on the land acquisition rates.

Though the federal cabinet had earlier ordered the civic body to handover the said piece of land situated at the revenue estate of Chaklala to the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation for its onward utilisation for Prime Minister’s flagship programme of low-cost housing.

However, the civic body was at loggerhead with the FGEHF over determination of price for the said land and besides the aforementioned cabinet decision, the city mangers asked the FGEHF to take the land on government rates instead of land acquisition rates.

According to sources, price of the land on government rates was calculated approximately Rs3 billion while the price according to land acquisition rates was around Rs650 million.

The Housing Foundation while taking advantage of Prime Minister’s ambitious approach towards the initiative referred the matter back to the federal cabinet with a request to give the same land on acquisition rate to serve the purpose of low-cost housing.

Resultantly, the federal cabinet reiterated its earlier decision and accorded an approval to the FGEHF’s proposal. The civic body in its board meeting held on Monday approved the said decision of the federal cabinet as it is.

Meanwhile, the CDA board also approved an amended layout plan for a strip situated at sector I-9/4 measuring 200 Kanals. A total of 8 commercial plots and a petrol pump site facing towards IJP Road have been earmarked in new layout of the said land while 6 residential apartment sites have also been indicate towards north of that strip.

The said land was earlier earmarked for slaughterhouse in 2005, which was later shifted to I-11/4 after objections of the residents of the area. The newly-earmarked plots will be presented in next auction.

The CDA board also gave approval for regulations to amend the layout plan of any sector.

There were no unified regulations to create or delete new plots in residential sectors and the authority did such things on case-to-case bases. Recently, the Islamabad High Court had barred the city manager from creating new plots on unutilised land.

According to new regulations, now the authority will be able to add or delete the plots in totality for a sector while observing the predetermined residential, commercial and amenities ratios.

The board has also proposed roads to be named after the names of luminaries Hafeez Jalandhari and Josh Malihabadi but the federal cabinet would make its final approval.

The board decided to bring a uniform policy for cancellation of plots and restoration of plots on account of non-conforming use that would be transparent and equitable.

On the other side, following directions of the incumbent government on floor area ratio (FAR), improved regulations for roads hiving 300 feet wide right of ways were approved in principle at first stage while their modalities and changes will also be prepared in coming days.

Sources said that the new FARs parameters will only be applied on new building. There will be no change in the planning parameters of class-III shopping centres, marakiz plots and existing structures.

An agenda item regarding settlement of issues with the consultant of sector I-15 was deferred due to unavailability of relevant record.