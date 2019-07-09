Share:

SHIJIAZHUANG - The coastal city of Qinhuangdao in north China’s Hebei Province unveiled a regulation banning smoking in all indoor venues from Aug. 1, according to local authorities.

The regulation prohibits smoking in 11 kinds of outdoor places including tourist destinations and beaches. Electronic cigarettes are also prohibited at the same venues under the regulation.

Smokers who do not adhere to the regulation will be fined up to 200 yuan (29.02 US dollars), and venue owners may be fined up to 1,000 yuan.

China has set a target to reduce the smoking rate among people aged 15 and above to 20 percent by 2030, according to the “Healthy China 2030” blueprint issued in 2016.