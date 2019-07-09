Share:

ISLAMABAD - Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) recovered an amount of Rs91.476 billion during fiscal year 2017-18.

Expenditure to recovery ratio of Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) has decreased to 1:16 during 2017-18 from the 1:22 during the previous year.

Although, recoveries during 2017-18 increased by around Rs3 billion to Rs91.5 billion from Rs 88.5 billion in the preceding year but at the same time the audit expenditure also increased by more than one billion which decreased recoveries to expenditure ratio.

According to data released by AGP, the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) recovered an amount of Rs91.476 billion during 2017-18 which includes Rs84.784 billion from federal and Rs6.692 billion from provincial and local governments.

The DAGP recovered Rs91.5 billion utilising budget of Rs5.596 billion during the year, thus, paying back the government over Rs16 for every single rupee spent on it.

It merits mentioning here that total recovery for the year 2016-17 were Rs.88.569 billion as compared to Rs.80.96 billion during 2015-16. In 2016-17 the expenditure to recovery ratio was 1:22 as compared to 1:21 of the fiscal 2015-16. This means that for every rupee spent on audit during 2016-17 Rs.22 were recovered from ministries/ divisions on account of irregular expenditure. Whereas, in 2015-16 Rs.21 were recovered against one rupee spent. During the FY 2016-17, Rs.4.20 billion was provided to meet expenditure of the department.

The DAGP conducted audit of accounts of federal, provincial and local governments for the financial year 2017-18 and pointed out in its audit reports hundreds of cases of financial irregularities, over-payments, misuse of public resources and negligence.

The executive departments accepted recovery in meetings of Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) and deposited an amount of Rs91.476 billion into government treasury.

This amount of recovery is likely to substantially increase as soon as Public Accounts Committees (PAC) of national and provincial assemblies begin discussion on the Audit Reports 2018-19.

Out of the total recovered amount the highest recoveries of Rs32708.83 million were made from corporate sector audit followed by petroleum and natural resources Rs16036.96 million. From Inland Revenue and Customs (FBR) Rs 14207.52 million were recovered.

The recoveries made from federal government, ministries and divisions Islamabad were Rs 7277.15 million. Similarly Rs 6179.99 million were recovered from power sector. From Pakistan Post, Telegraph and Communication Rs 4658.35 million were recovered while the recoveries from Pakistan Railways were Rs 3041.29 million.

From Social Safety Net Islamabad, Water Resource Sector and environment audit Rs123.39 million, Rs 364.05 and Rs 186.51 million were recovered, respectively.

In provinces, the highest recoveries of Rs 2081.56 million were made from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, Rs 1543.54 million from government of Punjab, Rs 1478.95 million from Punjab district governments, Rs 764.12 million from provincial government of Balochistan and Rs 299.84 million from government of Sindh. From AJK government Rs 245.85 million were recovered. From KP district governments, Sindh local governments and Balochistan local governments, Rs 166.35 million, Rs74.26 million and Rs38.13 million were recovered respectively.