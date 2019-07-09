Share:

ATTOCK - Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday fired a broadside at Prime Minister Imran Khan, charging that despite the fact the prime minister is taking with him the begging bowl wherever he goes, there prevails uncertainty everywhere in the country.

“Today the country is facing worst-ever economic mess, which has further deteriorated life of the common man.” Former PM and PML-N stalwart Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was addressing a party workers convention here in Attock on Monday.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claimed that now people have forgot about new Pakistan and want the old Pakistan back. “People want to know what is happening in this country; why the economy is becoming weaker and weaker with every passing day. Electricity, natural gas and other staple food items have gone out of the reach of the people,” he asserted, adding that the government, which was brought to the power with rigging, could not bring about any positive change.

PML-N Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb, MNA Malik Sohail Khan, MPA Jahangir Khanzada, MPA Sardar Iftikhar Mithoo, former federal minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, AJK Revenue Minister Raja Muhammad Siddique, former MC chairman Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, former vice chairman Malik Tahir Awan, PML-N District President Saleem Shahzad and large number of party workers attended the convention.

Abbasi claimed that the rulers are trying to make people silent and behaving in a way adopted by dictators in the past. He questioned that how a government, unable to ensure justice, could establish Madinah-like state and guarantees development of the country.

Ahsan Iqbal claims PML-N being punished for launching CPEC, unprecedented uplift

Speaking on the occasion, former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal claimed that the PML-N leaders are here to deliver the message of Nawaz Sharif. “This crowded convention stands testimony to the fact that though Nawaz Sharif is behind the bars, he (Nawaz) lives in the hearts of the people because he served this country with true spirit. The PML-N is the party of Quaid-e-Azam, which exists from Gwadar to Gilgit, Ahsan Iqbal asserted, adding that the PTI government is pushing the country towards destruction. He claimed that the PML-N is being victimised and its leaders have sent behind the bars for “what he called” launched CPEC and brought development projects worth $29 billion for Pakistan which was a guarantee that Pakistan will become Asian tiger. He said that a conspiracy has been hatched against Pakistan by its enemies which he had predicted in 2017. He alleged that the government wants to create differences between the people and security forces by making a task force comprising defence forces personnel.

Ahsan Iqbal claimed that during the PML-N era, economy was moving upward, which the present regime brought down to the verge of destruction. “Incompetence and failure of the ruler can be judged from the fact that today currency of Afghanistan and Bangladesh is stronger than ours,” he alleged. He further alleged that all corrupt persons have got united under the umbrella of the present government, which has failed to resolve problem of the people and give them relief.

PML-N Secretary Information Maryam Aurangzeb, in her address, said that the incumbent government is afraid of Nawaz Sharif and therefore sent him behind the bars.

“This convention is a message for the rulers that nothing could be achieved by putting Nawaz Sharif behind the bars as he lives in the hearts of the people,” she claimed. She said that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan a nuclear power, built 1600km long motorway, 10,000km roads, completed electricity projects and much more, adding that Nawaz Sharif never believed in hollow slogans and lip-service. The PML-N leader asserted that the party would never ask for NRO.

Former minister Sheikh Aftab, MNA Malik Sohail, MPA Jahangir Khanzada, MPA Sardar Iftikhar, former Attock MC chairman, former vice chairman, the party district President Saleem Shahzad and others party leaders also spoke on the occasion.