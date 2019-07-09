Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Police have registered a case against terrorists involved in attack on Sajhota Express in India in 2007.

The case has been registered by the D-Type Colony Police on the report of a citizen Shaukat Ali who had survived the terror attack.

Shaukat Ali who had lost five children in the incident reported to the police that those found involved in this attack should be arrested through Interpol.

He said in the report lodged by him that he had gone to New Delhi in 2007 along with his wife and six children to meet his relatives.

On February 18,2007, when he was returning from New Delhi to Lahore by Samjhot Express then blast took place in the train, resulting in the death of his five children. His wife and his daughter were injured in the attack.

He stated that on his return to Pakistan. Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi got registered the case against the terrorists.

Shaukat Ali further stated that Indian court gave decision after 12 years and acquitted the terrorists including Swami, Lokash, Rajindar and Kamal Chohan despite the fact these accused had pleaded guilty in front of media. This blast had claimed 68 lives. The Indian court even did not bother to call him and his wife for evidence. This way the court did not fulfil demands of the justice.