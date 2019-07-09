Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative (SRSG) on Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto at the Foreign Office yesterday.

The Foreign Minister underscored Pakistan’s sincere and consistent efforts towards promoting peace, stability and prosperity in Afghanistan. The reconstruction and humanitarian activities of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan were also discussed.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. He underscored that Pakistan has whole-heartedly facilitated the Afghan peace process in good faith and as a shared responsibility and will continue playing its due role.

He stressed that while efforts of all stakeholders were important, the ultimate arbiters of the future of Afghanistan were only the Afghan themselves. Pakistan will, therefore, continue emphasizing the need for a result-oriented intra-Afghan dialogue, he added.

The Foreign Minister reiterated that in addition to playing its role in the peace process, Pakistan remained committed to the Afghan reconstruction and development efforts for long-term stabilization of the country post-settlement. SRSG Yamamoto appreciated Pakistan’s role in facilitating the peace process and its help in the Afghan reconstruction and development efforts.