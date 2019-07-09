Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) on Monday confirmed four more polio cases - two from Balochistan and two from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - in the country taking the toll to 41. NEOC on Polio eradication in a statement said that two polio cases based on parental refusals have been reported from District Jaffarabad and Killa Abdullah in Balochistan, and two cases in District Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After the confirmation of four more cases, the number has reached 41, including 33 polio cases reported from KP, 3 cases from Punjab, 3 cases from Sindh and 2 cases from Balochistan. It said: “A thirty months old boy and 12 months old girl from district Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 8 months old boy from district Jaffarabad and 9 months old boy from District Killa Abdullah in Balochistan were fallen prey to the poliovirus”. The statement also added that in all four fresh reported polio cases, routine immunisation was zero and also predominant parental refusal is found to be common among the polio victims. The statement said that identification of new cases is yet another reminder that as long as the poliovirus exists anywhere in the country, no child is safe from being infected.

It also said that children who are vaccinated against polio multiple times are able to fight the virus bck.

“The more doses of the polio vaccine a child receive, the higher the chances of escaping lifelong paralysis,” it added.

According to the statement, Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta said that the next door-to-door polio vaccination campaign in selected districts will be in the month of July and August.

He appealed to parents, religious leaders and other stakeholders to convince people to vaccinate their children for eliminating the deadly disease.