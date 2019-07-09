Share:

SKARDU - Chancellor of University of Baltistan Skardu (a federally chartered university), Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, has been awarded three American Fisheries Society (AFS) travel awards to attend and present his research paper at the 149th annual meeting of American Fisheries Society and Joint Conference with The Wildlife Society in Reno, Nevada, USA, from September 29 to October 3, 2019.The three individual category awards include “International Professional Travel Award-2019” amounting to $ 1500; “Carl Sullivan Travel Award-2019” amounting to $ 550 and “California- Nevada Chapter Semi-Annual Travel Award-2019” amounting to $ 550, respectively.He will present his award-winning research paper titled “The occupational health and safety predicament in South East Asia: A case study of poor artisanal fishing communities in Indus basin, Arabian Sea, Pakistan” in AFS Annual confercnce in Reno, Nevada