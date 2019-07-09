Share:

LAHORE - An 18-year-old girl was found hanged at her house in Nawan Kot police precincts on Monday, police said. Her body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Nayab. Her family told the police that the girl ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan after a clash with relatives. A police investigator said her body was hanging from the ceiling fan with a rope tied to her neck as they entered the room. Police shifted her body to the morgue and are investigating the case.