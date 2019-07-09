Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday that payment of Rs 850 million outstanding dues to the pensioners of Pakistan Television Corporation was part of the present government policy in order to protect workers’ rights.

Addressing the cheques distribution ceremony here, she said protection of workers’ rights was part of the prime minister’s vision and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government was fully committed for realization of this goal. She said unfortunately the pensioners had to wait for a long time in getting their due right, but the corporation had been facing serious financial crisis which caused this delay.

She said the government would ensure that the PTV workers get their due right but they should also work hard for making it a profit-earning institution. She said that Employees Union was an important stakeholder and its input would be taken in the reformation process of the corporation.

The SAPM said that meaningful reformation in institutions was part of vision of the PM and the cooperation of all employees and employees union would be needed to transform challenges into opportunities.