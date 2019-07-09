Share:

AIDs/HIV is a lethal disease and is spreading at an alarming, dangerous rate in all the four provinces of Pakistan. The government has failed to take enough measures against this epidemic disease.

According to an estimation, Punjab has the highest number of AIDs patients. In Sindh, the count is between 60,000 to 75,000, 15,000 in Khyber Pakhtun Khwa, and 5,000 in Balochistan so far. According to another estimation, nearly 20,000 new HIV infections are being registered annually in Pakistan, the highest rate among all countries of the region. It is the time that both the government and the relevant authorities take key decisions for the eradication of HIV. Those already affected must be treated seriously in HIV centers.

WW BALOCH,

Balochistan.