Hong Kong chief Carrie Lam has said a controversial bill that would've allowed extradition to the Chinese mainland and that subsequently led to mass protests in the city is "dead".

"I have almost immediately put a stop to the [bill] amendment exercise. But there are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity or worries whether the government will restart the process in the legislative council, so I reiterate it here: there is no such plan, the bill is dead", Lam said at an executive council meeting.

She added that any calls for amnesty — that the government would not follow up on investigation and prosecution of those who violated the law during the demonstrations — were "not acceptable".

The protests erupted last month when the authorities began considering amendments to a bill to allow Hong Kong to extradite suspects to jurisdictions with which it does not have an extradition agreement - which includes mainland China and Taiwan. After numerous clashes between the protestors and police, the bill was suspended and Hong Kong 's Chief Executive Carrie Lam publicly apologised for it.