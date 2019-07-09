Share:

The values of any society play a pivotal role in determining the behavior of its individuals. We all are the products of the environment we were brought up in. Our actions turn into habits and from habits into custom. In tolerant societies, liberal minds are produced who barely intervene in the affairs of other people. However, our society is a victim of intolerance, bigotry, and small-mindedness. The lost values of brotherhood, humanity, and tranquility can only be brought back through love and by avoiding a derogative attitude towards others.

We should avoid abrupt judgments. Half of our issues can be resolved by adopting a peaceful attitude. We should adopt the principle of living and letting others live. More importantly, we should stop interrupting the chores of other people. Love humanity and stay blessed . Humanity is a prerequisite for all the religions, including Islam.

VAROON OAD,

Larkana.