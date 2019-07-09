Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Monday issued notices to Superintendent of Malir Jail Karachi in an application requesting court for calling his latest medical report in a bail plea filed by Anwar Majid, a close aide of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

A division bench of IHC comprising acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the petition filed by Anwar arrested in fake bank accounts case and directed the jail superintendent to submit his reply in this regard within ten days.

The petitioner stated in his application that he was arrested by FIA State Bank Circle Karachi on August 6, 2018 and since then he is confined in district jail Malir Karachi.

He added that a reference is pending against him in the court of Judge Accountability Court No II Islamabad while he has filed his bail plea before the IHC which is pending before it.

Anwar said that he sought bail from the IHC on merit as well as on medical grounds and all the medical record is attached with the writ petition. He added that on the directions of jail authority, he was shifted to the hospital where his condition is deteriorating day by day.

According to the application, on the orders of Accountability Court No II, petitioner was taken out of the hospital and was to be brought before AC Islamabad but his health condition became so precarious that NAB authorities again got admitted the petitioner to the hospital.

“The petitioner needs specialised treatment which is not available anywhere else except in Karachi, as petitioner has prolonged history of ailments being an old man of more than 77 years,” said the application.

It maintained that summoning of the medical record and latest report of the hospital about health condition of the petitioner and treatment carried out by the hospital authorities is necessary for the just decision of his bail petition.

The petition said: “The petitioner requests that latest medical report may be called from the jail authorities and NAB authorities.”

Therefore, he prayed to the court that jail authorities and NAB authorities may be directed to produce his latest medical record before the court and the respondents may be directed to place on record, history of the petitioner’s treatment on the direction of the jail authorities being carried out in the hospital so that clear picture may come on record.

The FIA started action against the Majeed family after a JIT constituted by the Supreme Court in the fake accounts case stated in a report that prima facie evidence brought on record during the investigations indicated that former president Asif Zardari and the Omni group had amassed assets through misappropriation of loans, government funds, kickbacks and proceeds of crime.

It said the evidence suggested that the groups had a history of laundering their illegal proceeds abroad through illegal channels of Hundi and Hawala. The report said the International Business and Shopping Centre (IBSC) project identified by the JIT to be a “Benami” of Zardari held in the name of his then front man Iqbal Memon (International Builders) was frozen in 1998.

The report also mentioned different assets owned by the Zardari Group like Opal 225 Saddar, Karachi, IBSC Saddar of Park Lane, farm houses in Tando Allahyar and Nawabshah, a set of houses in Clifton called Bilawal House, agricultural land, different properties owned by Faryal Talpur, different vehicles of Zardari that belonged to Tosha Khana, including bullet-proof BMW 760, Lexus 570 and Mitsubishi SUV, and assets in foreign countries said to be held by the former president and Ms Talpur. Likewise, the assets owned by the Omni Group and its directors included 16 sugar mills in different districts of Sindh, 19 power generation companies, farms, real estate and agricultural land, vehicles and bank accounts, the report added.